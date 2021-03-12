Advertisement

LMH reports wasted vaccine due to process mistake

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were lost in Lawrence.

Douglas County says almost 600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been lost during a transfer between Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health and LMH.

LDCPH said it received 570 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on March 3 in a refrigerated state and transferred them to LMH on Wednesday, March 10, at 1:45 p.m. It said due to the vaccines being delivered to LMH while still frozen, the standard process is to put them in a freezer at the hospital until the time of distribution. It said LMH followed the procedure when they got the J&J vaccine, but did not realize they had been thawed.

“When we discovered the vaccines had been delivered to the hospital in a refrigerated state, LMH Health immediately reached out to Johnson & Johnson for guidance,” said Brian Bradfield, LMH Health associate vice president of ancillary services. “The company advised these doses will have to be discarded. At Johnson & Johnson’s request, we have contacted McKesson, who is overseeing distribution. McKesson referred us our state and local health department to coordinate replacement doses.”

LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson said that while guidelines are in place to prevent vaccine waste, his team failed in this case. He said the vaccination team is working together to quickly review and alter the processes to prevent more mistakes.

“Although this is a small percentage of the overall vaccines that the county has received, we know it is not insignificant—this is a heart-wrenching situation for our hospital, our Phase 2 community members and our Unified Command partners,” Johnson said. “We owe it to our community and to the many volunteers and staff who pour their hearts into the vaccination effort to see this through in a manner that is both efficient and effective. We have had a nearly flawless process to date and we will determine where our processes failed and fix them. What we learn will be shared with our community partners to prevent issues down the road.”

Dan Partridge, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director, said LMH has been a crucial partner in the county’s vaccination effort, which has been led by Unified Command.

“We had a single process that deviated from the norm,” said Partridge. “This is a good reminder for all Unified Command partners to check and double-check their doses during transfer. We will follow that process going forward, as we navigate this bump in the road.”

The County said LMH Health and LDCPH are working to reschedule vaccine appointments that were affected due to the mistake. It said these appointments will likely be rescheduled for its next joint clinic planned at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband recovering after serious crash on Drummond Ranch
Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets the first dose.
Sedgwick County opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2
Chase County rancher Richard Morgan discusses property and livestock lost in a March 10...
Fire officials identify cause of blaze that burned thousands of acres in Marion, Chase counties
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Unemployed Kansans
4 Kansans express their frustration with the Kansas Department of Labor
About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency...
Friday morning storms leave behind damage in western Kansas towns
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing man
Sedgwick County has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents aged 65+ who are...
Power restored for Sedgwick County’s drive-thru vaccine clinic
Wichita State campus
Stimulus package includes assistance for college students