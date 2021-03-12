Advertisement

More rain & storms tonight and Saturday

1 to 2 inches of rain expected through the weekend
Forecast rain amounts from tonight through early Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain and storms are on the way for the weekend with localized flooding possible.

Areas of drizzle and light rain showers will continue this evening before heavier rain and storms begin to redevelop overnight.

Rain and storms will be heaviest over western Kansas on Saturday with scattered showers and rumbles for eastern Kansas. A few storms along the Kansas/Oklahoma border could be severe Saturday evening with hail and strong wind gusts.

The heavier rain will shift into central Kansas Saturday night as western Kansas begins to dry out. Rain will continue Sunday morning in eastern Kansas, then most of the state will be dry for Sunday afternoon.

Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for most areas by the time rain ends, which could lead to localized flooding.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Occasional showers and storms. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and storms. Breezy. Wind: E/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and rumbles likely. Wind: SE 15-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Sun: High: 65 Early rain, then turning mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 43 A few showers; partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds. Chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 45 Cloudy with rain. Windy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 34 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

