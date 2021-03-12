Reno County Health Dept. to begin offering daily vaccine clinic

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department, starting on March 22, will be hosting a daily vaccine clinic at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church at 101 E. 1st Avenue in Hutchinson. The county said the clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those currently eligible for appointments are within Phase 2 of the state’s COVId-19 vaccine rollout plan.

“If If you are a worker providing critical services, and your job requires consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals, then you are a High-Contact Critical Worker and can schedule your appointment at this time,” the county said.

Those eligible for the vaccine in Reno County can schedule appointments online at https://forms.renogov.org/rchd/covid19-registration/. Reno County said if computer access is limited, people can also schedule appointments by calling the county health department at 620-694-2900 and selecting option 6.

“Reno County will remain in Phase 2 until the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gives approval to move to Phase 3,” the county said.

Phase 3 includes Kansans who have underlying medical conditions and don’t currently fall within Phase 2 (at least 65 years old or a high-contact critical worker).

For more information about the vaccines, visit www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19.

