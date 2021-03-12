School bus, garbage truck crash in north Wichita
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A school bus and trash truck collided in north Wichita on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Blackhawk and Hillside, at the entrance to the Falcon Falls neighborhood
No students were on the First Student school bus. The garbage truck belongs to Waste Link.
At least one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
