Sedgwick County drive-thru vaccine clinic without power
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to morning thunderstorms, the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Sedgwick County is without power as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The county reported that the clinic was without power just after 8 a.m. This is delaying the start time of the clinic.
According to the Evergy power outage map, restoration is expected by 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
