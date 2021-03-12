Sedgwick County drive-thru vaccine clinic without power

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to morning thunderstorms, the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Sedgwick County is without power as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The county reported that the clinic was without power just after 8 a.m. This is delaying the start time of the clinic.

According to the Evergy power outage map, restoration is expected by 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

UPDATE: Power is still out at the drive-thru clinic. https://t.co/dNcGmne07K — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) March 12, 2021

