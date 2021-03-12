Stimulus package includes assistance for college students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unlike the last two rounds of stimulus checks, many college students now qualify to get some of the money through the newest coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden.

One student said the extra aid gives him and his family some relief.

“It’s been a little rough,” Andres Saenz, a sophomore at Wichita State, said.

He said the last year has been difficult for him.

“Having to transition to online learning, having to take classes online. The learning quality is not the best, but we try to deal with what we have, financially it has not been the best either, it’s been really hard during COVID.”

He said even though he has a job to help with his living expenses, he has had to rely on his parents many times.

“Sometimes I’ll admit I’ll have to ask for help, or like ‘hey, can I just burrow 20 bucks, I’m short a little bit.’”

Saenz said his parents still claim him as a dependent on their taxes, so the last two stimulus checks, they weren’t able to get any money for him.

“That was a bummer, it was definitely something I could’ve used, I had a lot of financial hardships, for example my car got hit and run, I could’ve probably used it towards that, had other things that came up like college, and other personal things that I needed that could’ve really helped.”

This third round of stimulus is giving relief to many students like Saenz who are claimed on their parents taxes as dependents and didn’t qualify for any of the extra money in the last stimulus checks.

“It gives me like a ray of hope to finally, I can take care of the financial needs that I need to take care of. It’s just kind of like a blessing that we finally are able to get some of the stimulus.”

Saenz said the extra money will help many students like him.

“We deserve it, we are college students working hard, college is not cheap at all, especially if you’re not on scholarship, so it’s a blessing to hear that.”

