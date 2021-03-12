Teen injured in N. Wichita shooting
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen suffered serious injuries in a Thursday night shooting in north Wichita. On the call reported about 7:15 p.m., in the 1500 block of North Madison Avenue (southwest of 17th and Grove), police said crews arrived to find a 16-year-old boy laying in the street with wounds to his neck, shoulder and abdomen.
As of 9 p.m., police said the teen was in surgery at a local hospital. Police did not have anyone in custody as of Thursday night, but said there is no danger to the public.
