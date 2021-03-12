Where’s Shane? Starlite Drive-In, Death Valley premiere

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Starlite Drive-In gearing up for a world premiere happening tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Starlite! Death Alley, a movie shot partly in Kansas, will be released to the world for the first time! Today I’m chatting with Nick Barton, the producer and director of the film, about all of the Kansas connections this film has through its story, cast, and locations! You can get more info on how to buy tickets if they’re still available at www.starlitefun.com.

