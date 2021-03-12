Advertisement

Wichita police seek help to locate missing man

Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.

He was last seen in the past few days at his home in the 600 block of North Parkwood. He is described as 6′0″ tall, 275 pounds, blue eyes, and blonde hair. He is in good health but is missing under circumstances not conforming to his normal routine or habits, and may be in need of assistance or intervention.

If you know the whereabouts of Spencer or see him, please call 911 immediately.

Wichita, WPD needs your help locating missing 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita. He was last seen in the past few...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband recovering after serious crash on Drummond Ranch
Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets the first dose.
Sedgwick County opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2
Chase County rancher Richard Morgan discusses property and livestock lost in a March 10...
Fire officials identify cause of blaze that burned thousands of acres in Marion, Chase counties
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Unemployed Kansans
4 Kansans express their frustration with the Kansas Department of Labor
About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency...
Friday morning storms leave behind damage in western Kansas towns
Sedgwick County has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents aged 65+ who are...
Power restored for Sedgwick County’s drive-thru vaccine clinic
Wichita State campus
Stimulus package includes assistance for college students