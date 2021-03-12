Wichita police seek help to locate missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.

He was last seen in the past few days at his home in the 600 block of North Parkwood. He is described as 6′0″ tall, 275 pounds, blue eyes, and blonde hair. He is in good health but is missing under circumstances not conforming to his normal routine or habits, and may be in need of assistance or intervention.

If you know the whereabouts of Spencer or see him, please call 911 immediately.

Wichita, WPD needs your help locating missing 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita. He was last seen in the past few... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.