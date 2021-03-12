Advertisement

Windy and wet weather all weekend long

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to the day across south-central Kansas.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to the day across south-central Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to the day across south-central Kansas and we better get used to it because showers and storms are likely today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will not move much during the day as most places slowly climb into the lower 50s this afternoon. Warmer weather will return this weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, but that will help set the stage for strong (severe?) storms.

A long-lasting weather maker will be with us through the weekend. A steady rainfall today will blossom into widespread showers and storms on Saturday into Sunday. The best chance for both heavy rain and strong to severe storms will take place Saturday evening (western Kansas) into Sunday morning (eastern Kansas).

While most of the state will stay wet, colder air over northwest Kansas could change the rain into snow. While snow accumulation should be minimal in Kansas, farther west into Colorado, heavy snow is expected along the front range into the mountains. Spring break travel could be impacted west of the border.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Off-and-on showers and storms. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy; showers/storms likely. Wind: E 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Storms, some strong with heavy rain. Wind: E/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 47.

Sun: High: 64. Low: 41. Morning storms, then a few showers; windy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 38. Cloudy, cooler; passing showers.

Tue: High: 56. Low: 45. Cloudy and cool; showers/storms.

Wed: High: 54. Low: 35. Rain early, then cloudy.

Thu: 51. Low: 37. Partly cloudy.

