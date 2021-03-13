4You: Lyon County Sheriff’s sergeant retires after 30 years of service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Friday, March 12, 2021.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Sergeant Daniel Evans officially retired from the department on Thursday (March 11) after 30 years of service.

Evans started working the the Lyon County Detention Center in October of 1991. A formal reception for him wasn’t held due to COVID-19, but Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope presented Sgt. Evans with a shadow box as part of his retirement.

A fast food chain that started in Wichita, but is no longer found in Kansas is celebrating its 100th birthday. White Castle was founded in Wichita in 1921 by Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson where they sold their now famous sliders for a nickel. Their first location was so successful, in 1922, they opened a second restaurant in El Dorado. Today, there are more than 360 White Castle locations in 13 states.

