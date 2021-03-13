Advertisement

Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges

By KABC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A California man accused of killing his two disable sons in an insurance scheme was sentenced to 212 years in prison on federal fraud charges.

In April of 2015, Ali Elmezayen drove a car off a pier at the port of Los Angeles. He swam out of the car quickly and reportedly left his ex-wife and two of their sons inside the vehicle to die.

His alleged intention was to collect money from accidental death insurance policies.

“it is extremely troubling to see someone be so cold-hearted and cold-blooded to try and murder his family members,” said acting U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

His ex-wife escaped, despite not knowing how to swim. His sons, however, were strapped into car seats and drowned. Both the 13-year-old and 8-year-old were autistic.

“As the judge said today, our children are the ones that should be protected,” Wilkison said. “To turn around and then murder them in cold blood for insurance money is the most horrific thing that I can think of.”

Elmezayen was found guilty in 2019 of more than a dozen federal charges including mail and wire fraud. He received the maximum sentence on Thursday from a U.S. judge.

Local prosecutors also charged Elmezayen with murder and attempted murder, according to the Associated Press. Those charges are still pending.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

