Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband recovering after serious crash on Drummond Ranch
Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets the first dose.
Sedgwick County opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2
Chase County rancher Richard Morgan discusses property and livestock lost in a March 10...
Fire officials identify cause of blaze that burned thousands of acres in Marion, Chase counties
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
File image
Okla. broadcaster heard using racial slur at HS game cites ‘blood sugar spike’
4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Friday, March 12, 2021