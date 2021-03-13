More getting vaccinated in Sedgwick County as eligibility expands

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More people in Sedgwick County are getting vaccinated as appointments are now available for anyone within Phase 2 of Kansas’ COViD-19 vaccine rollout plan. This includes big groups of critical, high-contact workers including grocery store and retail employees.

Friday, thousands of people spent part of their day getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The county on Thursday made its announcement that everyone in Phase 2 is eligible for a vaccine.

The county says it has enough first and second doses to run both vaccination clinics for about 10 days. It says it should get more vaccines next week as well.

Hoyt Hillman was vaccinated along with his wife Friday.

“I was worried there would be a big line because they did open it up to more people, but we got through very quickly,” said Hillman.

Phase 2 includes a lot more professions and people like aviation, restaurant workers, meat packing plants and many more.

Don Morrow is in the meat packing industry and got the vaccine.

“I own my own business and I’ll be able to go back in and the big packing houses and do what I do for work,” said Morrow.

The county says it hopes to move through phase 2 quickly to get to phase 3 which includes people with underlying health conditions.

