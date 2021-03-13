Off/On Showers and Storms this Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strengthening weather system moving out of the Rockies this weekend will bring more rain and storms into Kansas. Rainfall may be heavy at times with the potential for flash flooding to the state. A few storms later today may become severe with the potential for 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts. The greatest threat area for severe storms will be across SW-Kansas. Flooding rains are possible with additional rainfall amounts of 1-4″ expected across Kansas through Sunday.

Not a total washout Sunday as dry air wraps into this weather system. Expect some sunshine for the southern part of the state through Sunday afternoon. Highs today and Sunday in the 50s and 60s for most areas with 40s in NW-Kansas. Scattered showers possible on Monday, with another storm system moving in Tuesday night and St. Patrick’s Day with showers/storms and temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. Drying out and warming up towards the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Flood Watch through Sunday afternoon***

Today: Occasional showers and a few rumbles. Breezy. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Rain and rumbles likely. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and storms through the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 43.

Mon: High: 59 A few showers; partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms overnight.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 45 Cloudy with periods of showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.