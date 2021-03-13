Advertisement

Off/On Showers and Storms this Weekend

Flooding possible this weekend
Flooding possible this weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strengthening weather system moving out of the Rockies this weekend will bring more rain and storms into Kansas. Rainfall may be heavy at times with the potential for flash flooding to the state. A few storms later today may become severe with the potential for 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts. The greatest threat area for severe storms will be across SW-Kansas. Flooding rains are possible with additional rainfall amounts of 1-4″ expected across Kansas through Sunday.

Not a total washout Sunday as dry air wraps into this weather system. Expect some sunshine for the southern part of the state through Sunday afternoon. Highs today and Sunday in the 50s and 60s for most areas with 40s in NW-Kansas. Scattered showers possible on Monday, with another storm system moving in Tuesday night and St. Patrick’s Day with showers/storms and temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. Drying out and warming up towards the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Flood Watch through Sunday afternoon***

Today: Occasional showers and a few rumbles. Breezy. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Rain and rumbles likely. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and storms through the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 43.

Mon: High: 59 A few showers; partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms overnight.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 45 Cloudy with periods of showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 34 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing man
A school bus and garbage truck crashed on Friday in north Wichita. At least one person suffered...
School bus, garbage truck crash in north Wichita
About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency...
Early taste of severe weather season in KS causes damage, knocks out power
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
KDHE adds New York, New Jersey to travel quarantine list

Latest News

Forecast rain amounts from tonight through early Sunday.
More rain & storms tonight and Saturday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to the day across south-central Kansas.
Windy and wet weather all weekend long
Rain will be possible Friday, through the weekend, and into the start of the next work week.
Showers and storms take over for the next few days
Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday, and we'll get a break from the breeze, says...
Much cooler across Kansas Thursday, plus a break from the breeze