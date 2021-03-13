Okla. broadcaster heard using racial slur at HS game cites ‘blood sugar spike’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story that’s gained national attention, a broadcaster heard on a hot mic using a racial slur in response to an Oklahoma high school girls basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem, released a statement featuring an apology and his explanation into what happened.

After video of the comments made Thursday night spread online, Matt Rowan issued his statement on Friday. In that statement, he said he “never considered (himself) to be racist, and in short cannot explain why (he) made these comments.”

Rowan did however, indicate that his Type 1 Diabetes and a blood sugar spike played a part in the moment that led to backlash from across the country by Friday afternoon.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” the statement in a news release posted on Oklahoma City station KWTV’s website said. “While not excusing my remarks, it is no unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are no appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

