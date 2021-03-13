Advertisement

Okla. broadcaster heard using racial slur at HS game cites ‘blood sugar spike’

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story that’s gained national attention, a broadcaster heard on a hot mic using a racial slur in response to an Oklahoma high school girls basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem, released a statement featuring an apology and his explanation into what happened.

After video of the comments made Thursday night spread online, Matt Rowan issued his statement on Friday. In that statement, he said he “never considered (himself) to be racist, and in short cannot explain why (he) made these comments.”

Rowan did however, indicate that his Type 1 Diabetes and a blood sugar spike played a part in the moment that led to backlash from across the country by Friday afternoon.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” the statement in a news release posted on Oklahoma City station KWTV’s website said. “While not excusing my remarks, it is no unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are no appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

You can read further details into what happened Thursday night, including responses from school district officials and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband recovering after serious crash on Drummond Ranch
Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets the first dose.
Sedgwick County opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2
Chase County rancher Richard Morgan discusses property and livestock lost in a March 10...
Fire officials identify cause of blaze that burned thousands of acres in Marion, Chase counties
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Friday, March 12, 2021
Dear Neighbor Food Pantry
Dear Neighbor Ministries Food Pantry playing key role in meeting local need
Broadway Burgers
Wichita restaurant workers discuss opportunity to get vaccine
Flooded basement
Stormy weekend forecast brings flooding concerns