Storms continue, possibly severe for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms will continue off and on over the next few days with the chance for a few severe storms Saturday evening.

The best chance for severe storms will be in southwestern Kansas Saturday evening, ending overnight. Heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts will be possible with these storms.

For the rest of the state, we’ll have a chance for storms overnight, and some could become strong at times.

Rain will continue into Sunday morning, then we’ll get a break on Sunday afternoon. Lows will drop into the 30s for western Kansas overnight, the 40s and 50s for central Kansas. Sunday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 40s for the northwest, the 50s and 60s for the rest of the state.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday afternoon, with more scattered showers possible on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Morning showers then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 58.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms overnight.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 44 Cloudy with periods of showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny, breezy.

