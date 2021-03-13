Advertisement

Storms continue, possibly severe for some

Showers and storms will continue off and on over the next few days with the chance for a few...
Showers and storms will continue off and on over the next few days with the chance for a few severe storms Saturday evening.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms will continue off and on over the next few days with the chance for a few severe storms Saturday evening.

The best chance for severe storms will be in southwestern Kansas Saturday evening, ending overnight. Heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts will be possible with these storms.

For the rest of the state, we’ll have a chance for storms overnight, and some could become strong at times.

Rain will continue into Sunday morning, then we’ll get a break on Sunday afternoon. Lows will drop into the 30s for western Kansas overnight, the 40s and 50s for central Kansas. Sunday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 40s for the northwest, the 50s and 60s for the rest of the state.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday afternoon, with more scattered showers possible on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Morning showers then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 58.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms overnight.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 44 Cloudy with periods of showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing man
A school bus and garbage truck crashed on Friday in north Wichita. At least one person suffered...
School bus, garbage truck crash in north Wichita
About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency...
Early taste of severe weather season in KS causes damage, knocks out power
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
KDHE adds New York, New Jersey to travel quarantine list

Latest News

Flooding possible this weekend
Off/On Showers and Storms this Weekend
Forecast rain amounts from tonight through early Sunday.
More rain & storms tonight and Saturday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to the day across south-central Kansas.
Windy and wet weather all weekend long
Rain will be possible Friday, through the weekend, and into the start of the next work week.
Showers and storms take over for the next few days