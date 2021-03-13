Advertisement

Stormy weekend forecast brings flooding concerns

Flooded basement in Wichita, Kansas
Flooded basement in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With rain expected to continue through Saturday for mulch of Kansas, there comes a reminder that now is a good time to make sure your home, and especially your basement, are floodproof. Especially in the spring, plumbers often see problems brought on by heavier, longer-lasting bouts of rainfall. The spring is most often when issues arise with sum pumps, said Seth Harrington, a plumber with Reddi Industries.

Specifically, heavy rainfall can lead to sump pump problems.

“So I usually recommend checking your sump pump twice, may three times a year,” Harrington said.

The best way to do that is to pour buckets of water into the pump to make sure it drains. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to replace it quickly. That investment could save time, effort and money in the long run.

If your basement does flood, you may need to call a plumber and restoration company.

“They’ll come in and a lot of the times, remove carpet padding, get all the water removed,” Harrington said.

Outside of your home, blocked gutters could also lead to problems.

“You want to make sure your downspouts aren’t pouring next to your foundation,” Harrington said.

Instead, water from your gutters should drain away from your home.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Storm Team 12 reported on Friday afternoon that areas of drizzle and light rain showers would continue Friday evening before heavier rain and storms begin to redevelop overnight. The heaviest rain will shift into central Kansas Saturday night with most areas expected to get 1 to 2 inches before drying out. That amount is enough that it could lead to localized flooding, Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Peyton Sanders pointed out.

