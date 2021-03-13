Wichita restaurant workers discuss opportunity to get vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now that Sedgwick County has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to more essential workers, making everyone in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan eligible for their shot, more people in the Wichita area say they are planning to get it. On Friday (March 12), Eyewitness News spoke with some local restaurant workers who say they are glad to finally get this opportunity.

Broadway Burgers owner Jeremy Snyder said now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, things seem to be falling into place.

“That was excellent news,” he said of the opportunity arriving for him and his employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. “We all signed up (Thursday) night for it and have our first vaccinations in the next week or two. And although nothing kind of changes procedure wise here, it gives us peace of mind, and it’s one step closer to all of us getting vaccinated.”

Ruben Acosta, owner of Ruben’s Mexican Grill, said business has been slow over the past year and he’s hoping to see it picking back up with more people eligible to receive a vaccine.

“I’m sure with the vaccine, people will start to come out more and feel more comfortable and less afraid,” Acosta said.

He said he’s encouraging his workers to get a vaccine and is looking forward to doing the same.

“Soon as I get the vaccine, I’m going to be more relaxed and more comfortable, and not be afraid,” Acosta said.

Ruben’s Mexican Grill server Anna Palacions said getting the shot is important for her largely because of her job.

“I’m a server, I work with people. I interact with them and I go home to kids,” she said.

Once eligible, you can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Sedgwick County through the county’s website, or by calling 316-660-1029.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.