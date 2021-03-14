Advertisement

Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning

Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By John Boyd
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitans were awakened by three earthquakes early Sunday morning. According to the USGS, the first two quakes hit just minutes apart in along Rock Road between 13th and 21st Streets North.

The first measured 3.4m and struck at around 6:29 a.m., then just two minutes later, USGS reported a quake measuring 3.5m in the same area.

We also felt a third quake here at the station around 7:02 a.m. That one measured 3.0, according to the USGS.

We took phone calls and emails from people across the area who felt the quakes.

You can report what you felt at the USGS website using the links below:

3.0 quake at 7:02 a.m

3.5 quake at 6:31 a.m.

3.4 quake at 6:29 a.m.

