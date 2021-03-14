Heavy rain, earthquakes - “oh my”

Advertisement

Earthquakes, heavy rain and sunshine
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As often the case in Kansas, a quiet Sunday morning...until “EARTHQUAKE”. Preliminary data from the USGS indicates two earthquakes (Magnitude 3.4 and 3.5) struck around 6:30am this morning with another 3.0 around 7am (in Wichita). Meanwhile scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are moving across the state as a powerful March storm is moving into the Plains. Rainfall has been heavy in many locations since Friday and the heaviest totals (past 24 hours) shifted to western Kansas. Many locations reported between 1-3″ of precipitation through 7am.

More scattered showers and rumbles will dominate the landscape today, however we are expecting some dry air to move in from the south by mid-morning and produce clearing skies and some sunshine through the afternoon (mainly across southern Kansas. Scattered light showers will continue north of I-70 and east of the Kansas Turnpike through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool across northern and western KS with highs in the 40s and 50s, while areas that see sunshine will remain in the 60s. Gusty east-southeast winds will continue through sunset as a low pressure center slowly moves across southern Kansas.

Tonight any showers will be confined to northern and western KS and may mix with snow after midnight. No accumulations expected at this time. As this system slowly moves across the state on Monday dry weather will persist across southern Kansas, while scattered showers are still possible to the north. Dry most of Tuesday, however another storm system moves in Tuesday night through Wednesday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. A good stretch of dry weather expected Thursday through Saturday before another storm system moves in late Sunday into the start of the following week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Flood Watch through 1 PM***

Today: Morning showers then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Wind: SE/W 10-15. High: 58.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 64 Mostly sunny with showers/storms developing overnight.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 44 Cloudy with periods of showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 33 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 41 Partly cloudy, warm and windy.

