I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather in Colorado

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions in Colorado. Drivers traveling west are advised to use alternate routes or delay travel if possible.

National Weather service has Northeastern Colorado under a Blizzard warning until midnight tonight, as significant snow accumulations have already taken place, with more to come throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

