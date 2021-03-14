Advertisement

Kansas advances to NCAA Tournament

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathy Batten | AP)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks will continue its season into the NCAA tournament after drawing Eastern Washington in the opening round of postseason play. The Jayhawks are the third seed in the West region, joining Wichita State.

After withdrawing from the Big 12 tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests, Kansas’ eligibility for the tournament was in question. Like all teams headed to Indianapolis, the Jayhawks must meet the medical/testing protocol for COVID-19 to enter play. The deadline is Tuesday by 6:00 PM EST.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
File image
Okla. broadcaster heard using racial slur at HS game cites ‘blood sugar spike’
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing man
A school bus and garbage truck crashed on Friday in north Wichita. At least one person suffered...
School bus, garbage truck crash in north Wichita
Texas Panhandle Tornado
Multiple tornadoes suspected to have touched down in Texas

Latest News

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Wichita State marches on to NCAA Tournament
Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday
Cincy beats Shockers to reach 4th straight AAC title game
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Etienne lifts Wichita St. over USF on late free throws
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
KDHE adds New York, New Jersey to travel quarantine list