Kansas advances to NCAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks will continue its season into the NCAA tournament after drawing Eastern Washington in the opening round of postseason play. The Jayhawks are the third seed in the West region, joining Wichita State.
After withdrawing from the Big 12 tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests, Kansas’ eligibility for the tournament was in question. Like all teams headed to Indianapolis, the Jayhawks must meet the medical/testing protocol for COVID-19 to enter play. The deadline is Tuesday by 6:00 PM EST.
