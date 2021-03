WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Eastborough at 6:08 P.M.

The epicenter of the quake was located near 13th and Webb.

This follows three earthquakes Sunday morning in Wichita, ranging in magnitude between 3.0-3.5, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

