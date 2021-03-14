Advertisement

Multiple tornadoes suspected to have touched down in Texas

Texas Panhandle Tornado
Texas Panhandle Tornado(Jeff Manna | Jeff Manna)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas hasn’t seen a tornado yet this year, but Texas may have seen a few.

The National Weather Service said several tornadoes were suspected to have touched down in the Texas area on Saturday.

There are no reports of injuries and only minor damage.

This active weather comes on the 31st anniversary of the Hesston F5 tornado that killed one person and caused millions of dollars worth of damage in Harvey County, Kansas.

