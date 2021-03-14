Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

(AP) - Bogus claims about the coronavirus have exploded since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic a year ago, and much of the job of correcting misinformation has fallen to the world’s front-line medical workers.

In Germany, a video clip showing a nurse using an empty syringe while practicing vaccinations was spread to suggest COVID-19 is fake.

In Bolivia, medical workers had to care for five people who ingested toxic bleach touted as a COVID-19 cure.

Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan says one man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate.

