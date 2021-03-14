Scattered showers tonight & Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few more showers will be possible tonight and Monday, then another storm will bring widespread rain for the middle of the week.

Scattered showers will continue over western Kansas this evening and overnight. Some of the rain could change to snow in northwest Kansas, but accumulation is unlikely.

The showers over western Kansas will spread into the eastern half of the state by Monday afternoon. The rain will be scattered, so rain amounts will likely remain under one-tenth of an inch for most areas.

High temperatures will range from the mid 40s over northwest Kansas to near 60 in south central Kansas Monday afternoon.

We will get a break from the rain Tuesday before another storm system brings widespread rain to Kansas beginning Tuesday night.

The rain will last throughout the day Wednesday, and a few wet snowflakes could mix in over northwest Kansas. Winds will be very gusty out of the northwest with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

A drier weather pattern will eventually develop by the end of the upcoming week as temperatures slowly climb heading into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 44

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 59

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/E 5-10. Low: 38

Tue: High: 65 Decreasing clouds. Chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 45 Rain and storms likely. Windy.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 35 Cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of showers overnight.

