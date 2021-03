WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency dispatch confirms two people are hurt after a crash in southwest Sedgwick County.

Crews were called to a crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South at around 1:48 P.M.

One person was seriously hurt and another is expected to be okay.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

