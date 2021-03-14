Wichita State marches on to NCAA Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will continue its 2020-2021 campaign in the NCAA tournament. The Shockers will open tournament on Thursday, March 18th against Drake.

The Shockers hold a 16-5 record on the season along with a regular season championship in conference play. Drake finished 16-10 boasting a 13-5 record in Missouri Valley play.

Game time is to be determined.

