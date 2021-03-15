Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three earthquakes were felt in Wichita Monday morning.

The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) said the first one struck just after midnight (12:29 a.m.) near Central and Rock Road. It measured 2.5 ML (local magnitude).

Later in the morning, a pair of quakes struck within a matter of minutes near 13th and Webb Road and Central and Webb Road. The first one hit at 8:54 a.m., measuring 3.4 ML (local magnitude). Five minutes later, a second earthquake, recorded at 3.5 ML, hit at 8:59 a.m.*

The City of Wichita said it initiated its Earth Quake Activation Plan at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday after a 4.0 ML earthquake hit, following a series of small events. The city said no damage was observed at its buildings and no damage was done to Cheney Dam.

At 6:30 a.m. yesterday, a 3.5 earthquake occurred followed by smaller quakes, and at 6:08 p.m. a 3.9 quake. Staff initiated the Earth Quake Activation Plan at 6:31 p.m. No damage was observed at city infrastructures. Cheney Dam was also checked and no damage was observed. — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) March 15, 2021

Eyewitness News continues to stay in contact with the KGS for details on these events.

Let the U.S. Geological survey know if you felt either or both events, here.

*Eyewitness News uses data provided by the Kansas Geological Survey to report earthquake data. The KGS has said that its readings are normally stronger than what is reported by the U.S. Geological Survey because they have more monitors in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.