Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes

EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three earthquakes were felt in Wichita Monday morning.

The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) said the first one struck just after midnight (12:29 a.m.) near Central and Rock Road. It measured 2.5 ML (local magnitude).

Later in the morning, a pair of quakes struck within a matter of minutes near 13th and Webb Road and Central and Webb Road. The first one hit at 8:54 a.m., measuring 3.4 ML (local magnitude). Five minutes later, a second earthquake, recorded at 3.5 ML, hit at 8:59 a.m.*

The City of Wichita said it initiated its Earth Quake Activation Plan at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday after a 4.0 ML earthquake hit, following a series of small events. The city said no damage was observed at its buildings and no damage was done to Cheney Dam.

Eyewitness News continues to stay in contact with the KGS for details on these events.

Let the U.S. Geological survey know if you felt either or both events, here.

*Eyewitness News uses data provided by the Kansas Geological Survey to report earthquake data. The KGS has said that its readings are normally stronger than what is reported by the U.S. Geological Survey because they have more monitors in the area.

