Advertisement

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego authorities say three are dead after a car struck nine people near a downtown community college.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says several other people were badly hurt in the Monday morning crash, including two who are in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say the driver has been taken into custody.

Nisleit said the 71-year-old driver was arrested and appeared to be driving while impaired.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
2 people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County
Earthquakes, heavy rain and sunshine
Heavy rain, earthquakes - “oh my”
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 rescue plan’s benefits
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot