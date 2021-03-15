Advertisement

Emergency rental assistance program launches in Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A program that provides rent, utility, and internet-access assistance to households experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic is accepting applications. The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program launched Monday, March 15.

The program, funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relieve Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, proved the state of Kansas with nearly $200 million in rental assistance funding. The assistance covers up to 12 months of rent and rental arrears (money past due), up to three months of prospective rent at a time, even if the household does not have rental arrears, and past due residential utility and home energy, and internet costs.

Those eligible to apply include tenants who rent their home, tenants whose 2020 household income did not exceed 80 percent of the area’s median income, households where at least one member is experiencing documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, or at least one member of the household is uncertain of where they will stay or may become homeless without housing assistance.

To apply for the program, both the tenant and their landlord must apply online via a joint application process. The landlord completes online certification and the tenant submits the online application. The landlord and tenant are then notified when the application is processed. If approved, the landlord and/or service prover(s) receive funds directly from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). The landlord and/or service provider(s) then applies (or apply) assistant to the tenant’s account.

To learn more about the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the qualification and application process, visit the KHRC website.

