Geologist gives insight into recent earthquake activity in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another round of earthquakes again jostling Wichita leaves many with questions. Why are these happening so frequently and what’s causing them? Several quakes centered in east Wichita shook the city Sunday. Back-to-back quakes registered a little before 9 a.m. Monday. Since Sunday morning, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded eight earthquakes, the largest being a magnitude of 4.0. Much like earthquakes recorded late last year and earlier this year, the epicenter is in east central Wichita.

While the earthquakes haven’t contributed to much damage other than a few pictures falling off the wall or items on the shelves knocked down to the floor, they continue to unnerve many who are still adjusting to seismic activity in Kansas.

Retired Wichita State University geology professor Dr. Sal Mazzullo said he was concerned when the earthquakes first started, concerned enough to by earthquake insurance, “just in case they were going to get bigger and we were going to get damage.” Since that hasn’t happened, he said he’s no longer concerned, but more earthquakes are likely.

“...Well, there’s obviously a fault underground right there. Why is it moving? Well, it’s a buildup process,” Dr. Mazzulo said.

He said he doesn’t think the recent events are consistent with fracking.

“Although it’s possible, but if that were the case, I would expect them to be more scattered geographically,” Dr. Mazzullo said. “They’re on one spot.”

He also thinks the earthquakes are unlikely to be related to the Humboldt fault which runs along the Flint Hills. The likely fault causing the rumbling in Wichita hasn’t been documented.

“Obviously a fault at depth, about 15,000 feet below our feet where pressure is building up,” Dr. Mazzullo said.

He said since the earth is constantly moving, it’s like a rubber band, and when the pressure builds up too much, it snaps and sends the energy to the surface. Btu after recent quakes in Wichita, the city initiated its earthquake activation plan as precaution.

“After receiving seismic activity, crews deploy out to check major infrastructure across the city,” said City of Wichita Spokesperson Megan Lovely. “It includes our water treatment, bridges, city buildings, the whole gambit.”

The city said it has not found any damage related to the recent earthquakes and most have had magnitudes below what the U.S. Geological Survey says would cause damage. Dr. Mazzullo said based on what we’ve seen so far, he doesn’t expect Wichita to face magnitudes larger than what we’ve already seen.

