I-70, US-36 closed in western Kansas due to Colorado snow

Snow is falling in many parts of Colorado today, and the driving conditions are treacherous.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed I-70 to Hays due to wintry weather to the west.

KDOT says the conditions in Colorado have led to the road closures which now includes US-36 at St. Francis.

Trooper Tod Hileman said in a post on Facebook that if you are a local resident and need to get to or from work on the highways, call the KHP office in Hays at 785-625-3518 or dial *47 and they can direct you.

