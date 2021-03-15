Less than 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 470 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The state also reported 11 deaths and 16 hospitalizations since Friday.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the state, with 19.5% of Kansans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from 18.1% Friday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will make an announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccines Monday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.