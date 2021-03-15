Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A handwritten cover letter posted on the business social media site, LinkedIn, has been viewed more than six million times.

The 20-year-old, Ryan Lowry, who wrote the letter talks about having autism, but says he’s determined to work hard for anyone who hires him.

“I’m a bright guy but communication is hard for me,” Ryan said.

His handwritten words on paper have touched millions of people.

“It’s raw. It’s beautiful and they all need a chance,” Ryan’s mom, Tracy said.

Thousands of people from scores of countries have reached out to the family to help Ryan. He even has calls in the coming weeks with fortune 500 companies.

“Every mom wants for their children to grow up and have a life and support themselves and be independent,” Tracy said.

