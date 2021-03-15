Advertisement

Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral(ABC7)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A handwritten cover letter posted on the business social media site, LinkedIn, has been viewed more than six million times.

The 20-year-old, Ryan Lowry, who wrote the letter talks about having autism, but says he’s determined to work hard for anyone who hires him.

“I’m a bright guy but communication is hard for me,” Ryan said.

His handwritten words on paper have touched millions of people.

“It’s raw. It’s beautiful and they all need a chance,” Ryan’s mom, Tracy said.

Thousands of people from scores of countries have reached out to the family to help Ryan. He even has calls in the coming weeks with fortune 500 companies.

“Every mom wants for their children to grow up and have a life and support themselves and be independent,” Tracy said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
File image
Okla. broadcaster heard using racial slur at HS game cites ‘blood sugar spike’
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
Two people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County
Earthquakes, heavy rain and sunshine
Heavy rain, earthquakes - “oh my”
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing man

Latest News

1 in critical condition after crash near Chautauqua and Pawnee
1 in critical condition after crash near Chautauqua and Pawnee
Fourth, larger earthquake felt in Eastborough Sunday evening
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt in Eastborough Sunday evening
Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
I-70 closed in Goodland, Wakeeney, Colby due to winter weather in Colorado
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
Two people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County