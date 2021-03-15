New Sedgwick County order lifts gathering restrictions, keeps masks and distancing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s local health officer, Dr. Gerald Minns, signed a new order lifting restrictions on gatherings and capacity. The order will still require residents to wear masks in public and continue to social distance. It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, March 21 and will remain until Friday, April 30.

The Sedgwick County Commission will discuss the new order during a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Commissioners, who also serve as the county’s board of health, can vote to make changes to the order at that time.

“All businesses and organizations in Sedgwick County must make reasonable efforts to inform members of the public of the mask or face covering requirement and to require all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask/ face covering,” said the county in a release Monday.

“Additionally, businesses and organizations must maintain six feet of social distancing is maintained between individuals and groups of individuals unless they reside together or fall under an exception.”

The current order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 20.

The new order comes as Sedgwick County County Manager Tom Stolz announced Monday that the county has received more than 130,000 vaccine doses and administered 85,000 through the health department and community partners.

Stolz said 3,000 appointments were filled Monday and the goal was to fill 3,500 on Tuesday. Vaccines are currently open to anyone age 65 and older and all critical works. Several appointments are open beginning Wednesday through the end of the week.

“Those who want the vaccine and are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule an appointment to come get it,” said Stolz.

Sedgwick County is currently offering the vaccine at the old library in downtown Wichita (223 S. Main, Wichita) and the K-State Research and Extension Center (7001 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS). A drive-thru clinic is available at the Wichita Transit Operations Center (777 E. Waterman, Wichita) for those with mobility issues.

