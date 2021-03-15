Official: Kansas can handle 5 times as much COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ top public health administrator says the state could distribute five times as many COVID-19 vaccine doses as it is receiving now from the federal government.

State health department head and Dr. Lee Norman told legislators Monday that the biggest issue facing Kansas in getting people inoculated is the vaccine supply. His comments came four days after President Joe Biden vowed to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccinations by May 1.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has criticized what it sees as a slow distribution of vaccines by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration.

Kelly and Norman said the state has had trouble keeping up with recording shots.

