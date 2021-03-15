Advertisement

Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested for domestic violence

Deputy Jonathan Ramirez was booked for Domestic Violence Battery, Domestic Violence Criminal...
Deputy Jonathan Ramirez was booked for Domestic Violence Battery, Domestic Violence Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Deprivation of Property.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County detention deputy was arrested in Haysville Saturday (March 13), and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for domestic violence. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the Haysville Police Department arrested Deputy Jonathan Ramirez for domestic violence battery, domestic violence criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property.

The sheriff’s office said Ramirez, with the department since June 2019, has been suspended without pay.

