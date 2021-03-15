Advertisement

Several people injured in Butler County bar shooting Saturday

Three people were injured, two with critical and serious injuries, after a bar shooting in...
Three people were injured, two with critical and serious injuries, after a bar shooting in Butler County Saturday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATHAM, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were injured, two with critical and serious injuries, after a bar shooting in Butler County Saturday.

Butler County Sheriff’s said a 36-year-old man got into physical disturbances with patrons inside the Latham Saloon, and was removed from the bar. After being removed from the bar, the man fired several shots into the ground and into the bar, injuring three people.

Patrons of the bar restrained the man until officials arrived.

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were taken to a Wichita hospital with critical and serious injuries. A third person, a woman in her 40s, had a grazing wound.

The 36-year-old man was also taken to a Wichita hospital, but later booked into the Butler County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
2 people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County
Earthquakes, heavy rain and sunshine
Heavy rain, earthquakes - “oh my”
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Latest News

Less than 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas since Friday
Snow is falling in many parts of Colorado today, and the driving conditions are treacherous.
I-70, US-36 closed in western Kansas due to Colorado snow
Wichita State University will take on Houston in the first baseball game at the new Riverfront...
Riverfront Stadium to host first event in April: Wichita State vs. Houston
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of March 15: Job of the Day