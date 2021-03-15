Several people injured in Butler County bar shooting Saturday

LATHAM, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were injured, two with critical and serious injuries, after a bar shooting in Butler County Saturday.

Butler County Sheriff’s said a 36-year-old man got into physical disturbances with patrons inside the Latham Saloon, and was removed from the bar. After being removed from the bar, the man fired several shots into the ground and into the bar, injuring three people.

Patrons of the bar restrained the man until officials arrived.

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were taken to a Wichita hospital with critical and serious injuries. A third person, a woman in her 40s, had a grazing wound.

The 36-year-old man was also taken to a Wichita hospital, but later booked into the Butler County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.