Shocker fans are heading to Indiana

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are some Wichita State Shockers fans who will travel to cheer on the men’s basketball team in Indiana.

The Shockers will play the Drake Bulldogs in the first four round of the NCAA tournament this Thursday at Mackey Arena on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The game will broadcast live on TBS at 5:27 PM CT.

“I know some people are making arrangements and taking a risk with connections but it’s definitely a little bit of challenge to get there,” said Courtney Marshall, president of the WSU Alumni Association.

There are no direct flights from Wichita, Kansas City, or Oklahoma City to Indianapolis. It takes about an hour drive from Indianapolis to West Lafayette.

If you are driving from Koch Arena to Mackey Arena, it will take about 10 hours and 20 minutes, without stops.

Plus, general admission tickets to the game are no longer available. But, you can still buy some tickets through ticket exchange and resale companies.

The Alumni Association is not organizing group travel or official events in Indiana.

“They kind of are used to the COVID world of not doing the group travel and such, but we do have a lot of excitement about this fall and going to Las Vegas,” said Marshall.

Next school year, Wichita State will play in the 2021 Roman Main Event, Nov. 19 and 21, at T-Mobile Arena.

If the Shockers win on Thursday, they will advance to the first round of the NCAA tournament and play against University of Southern California on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Alumni Association is giving fans free Shocker Swags. For more information, click here.

