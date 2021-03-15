Strong storms Tuesday night, rain/snow Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will get a break from the rain during the day on Tuesday before another storm system brings widespread rain and even some snow Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Patchy areas of fog will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning, otherwise skies will turn partly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s for most of the state, but it will be cooler in northern Kansas with 40s and 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after dark Tuesday night and will become widespread by Wednesday morning. A few severe storms will be possible in southern Kansas with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Some of the rain will begin to change to snow in western Kansas late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday. Some light snow accumulations will be possible mainly for western Kansas.

The winds will turn very gusty out of the north and northwest Wednesday with gusts from 30 to 50 mph at times. Rain will remain likely throughout the day with some wet snowflakes possibly mixing in for central Kansas by Wednesday evening.

The storm system will move out by Wednesday night leaving us with dry weather for the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; areas of fog. Wind: W/SE 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: AM fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely; a few could be severe. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 49 AM storms, then late day rain/snow mix. Windy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 35 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 32 AM fog, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 44 Increasing clouds. windy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 48 Cloudy; PM showers and storms. Windy.

