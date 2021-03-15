Advertisement

Strong storms Tuesday night, rain/snow Wednesday

Dry during the day Tuesday, but more rain is coming
Severe storm risk Tuesday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
Severe storm risk Tuesday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will get a break from the rain during the day on Tuesday before another storm system brings widespread rain and even some snow Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Patchy areas of fog will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning, otherwise skies will turn partly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s for most of the state, but it will be cooler in northern Kansas with 40s and 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after dark Tuesday night and will become widespread by Wednesday morning. A few severe storms will be possible in southern Kansas with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Some of the rain will begin to change to snow in western Kansas late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday. Some light snow accumulations will be possible mainly for western Kansas.

The winds will turn very gusty out of the north and northwest Wednesday with gusts from 30 to 50 mph at times. Rain will remain likely throughout the day with some wet snowflakes possibly mixing in for central Kansas by Wednesday evening.

The storm system will move out by Wednesday night leaving us with dry weather for the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; areas of fog. Wind: W/SE 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: AM fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely; a few could be severe. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 49  AM storms, then late day rain/snow mix. Windy.

Thu: High: 50  Low: 35  Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Fri: High: 55  Low: 32  AM fog, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 64  Low: 34  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 65  Low: 44  Increasing clouds. windy.

Mon: High: 60  Low: 48  Cloudy; PM showers and storms. Windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
2 people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the same storm system that kept us wet all weekend remains with...
Wet start to the workweek
Showers moving into eastern Kansas by Monday afternoon.
Scattered showers tonight & Monday
Earthquakes, heavy rain and sunshine
Heavy rain, earthquakes - “oh my”
Showers and storms will continue off and on over the next few days with the chance for a few...
Storms continue, possibly severe for some