Topeka native Gary Woodland withdraws from tournament due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native and PGA player Gary Woodland has tested positive for COVID-19. He has since withdrawn from play in The Honda Classic March 18-21. The tournament has a $7 million purse.

Woodland made the announcement Monday on Twitter, posting: “I’m grateful to be feeling good and disappointed to not be in the field this week. I’m working with the TOUR in regards to safely returning to competition and hope to be back soon.”

Woodland is a Shawnee Heights graduate who went on to play basketball at Washburn University before transferring to KU for golf.

