Advertisement

Tornado damages roofs, siding in northeast Kansas

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Facebook Monday showing damage caused by a...
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Facebook Monday showing damage caused by a late afternoon tornado.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Kansas City area on Monday, spawning at least one brief tornado touchdown that damaged homes and downed fences and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that law enforcement reported a tornado had touched down in rural southeast Johnson County south of Overland Park, Kansas.

KMBC-TV reported about 20 homes had roofing and siding damage. Early television footage showed minor structural damage and other debris on the ground.

The National Weather Service issued the first of several warnings in the Kansas City area shortly before 4 p.m. after radar indicated rotation in the clouds.

Our deputies are out offering assistance to anyone in need. As always, if you have an emergency dial 911. Non-Emergency...

Posted by Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
2 people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Latest News

Unemployment breakdown
Engineers find missing KDOL payments may be linked to direct deposit
Earthquake
Geologist gives insight into recent earthquake activity in Wichita
Shockers to play Drake in First Four on Thursday
Shockers to play Drake in First Four on Thursday
Wichita earthquakes
3 earthquakes strike Wichita Monday morning