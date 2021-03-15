Towne West Square to host Shocker NCAA Tournament watch party

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s westside mall will be hosting a watch party Thursday evening for fans to cheer on Wichita State in its First Four game of the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers take on Drake at 5:30 p.m. for the right to move into the field of 64 in the NCAA Tournament West Region. This year, all of the games in the Big Dance are in the Indianapolis area.

In hosting Thursday’s watch party, Towne West Square said a portion of the mall will be transformed into a Fan Zone complete with a 20-foot scree, projector and sound system playing the game live. Town West Square is in the 4600 block of West Kellogg Drive.

“We have put out extra seating and will have popcorn, cotton candy, other snacks and refreshments for sale during the game,” said Charley Cooper, Mall Manager of Towne West Square. “Anyone is welcome to come and cheer on Wichita State.”

Should Wichita State advance to the round-of-64 game Saturday afternoon against USC and any game the Shockers might win beyond that, Towne West said it plans to continue the Fan Zone for each scheduled game. The Fan Zone will be se up near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.