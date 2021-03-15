Advertisement

Week of March 15: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Driver Apprentice | Fed Ex Freight | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11415541 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are City Driver, Road Driver and Freight Handler positions local and regional

TUESDAY: Controller | South Central Kansas Economic Development District, Inc. | Bel Aire | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11412610

WEDNESDAY: Area Supervisor | ResCare | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11417190 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are Direct Support Professional positions, PT and FT

THURSDAY: Manufacturing Production Planner | Universal Products, Inc. | Goddard | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11422644 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are 1st Shift Production Workers/Entry Level

FRIDAY: Registered Nurse - ICU - FT | Kansas Medical Center | Andover | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11390648 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are multiple nursing positions, housekeeping, dietary aide, pharmacy tech, surgical scrub tech, reception/admissions, monitoring clerk

