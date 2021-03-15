Wet start to the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the same storm system that kept us wet all weekend remains with us as we start the workweek. However, we are only expecting some passing rain showers/rumbles of thunder through midday. Increasing sunshine this afternoon will help us climb into the lower 60s, or a few degrees above normal.

Tuesday is the calm between the storm systems. A cold morning in the 30s will warm-up into the 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The bonus will be a light breeze less than 15 mph.

Another potent weather maker will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely, and some of the storms tomorrow night over south-central and southeast Kansas may be severe. Otherwise, Wednesday looks wet and windy as the storm system slowly exits the area.

The rest of the week appears quiet with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs in the 50s on Thursday should climb into the 60s, if not 70 degrees this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, then clearing skies. Wind: SE/W 10-20. High: 61.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: E 5-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: E 15-25; gusty. Low: 45.

Wed: High: 51. Low: 35. Storms early, then rain; windy/colder.

Thu: High: 52. Low: 32. Decreasing clouds, breezy.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 66. Low: 42. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 45. Windy with increasing clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.