Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
Geologist gives insight into recent earthquake activity in Wichita
6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday...
Kansas Senate Majority leader released from jail
KWCH Breaking News
Judge orders new trial for Albert Wilson

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
LWA Program
Upcoming deadline could cancel some future unemployment payments