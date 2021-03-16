4You: Sedgwick County Zoo baby black rhino growing strong, WPD raises money for Special Olympics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are a couple of feel-good stories we’re talking about for Monday, March 15, 2021.

The Sedgwick County Zoo’s newest addition is getting bigger. The black rhino, Klyde Jr., or KJ is two weeks old and weighs nearly 86 pounds. On its Facebook page, the zoo posted new pictures of the rhino calf, growing healthy as he gets used to his surroundings.

The Wichita Police Department is helping to raise money for the Special Olympics. The department said it has been working with the Special Olympics since the 1980s. Over the weekend, a group from WPD participated in a “polar-plunge” fundraiser and won several awards for their efforts. Earlier this month, the WPD Broadway Corridor Team participated in a separate “polar plunge” and raised more than $5,000. The money raised goes to help more than 4,000 Kansas athletes with intellectual disabilities.

