Advertisement

4You: Sedgwick County Zoo baby black rhino growing strong, WPD raises money for Special Olympics

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are a couple of feel-good stories we’re talking about for Monday, March 15, 2021.

The Sedgwick County Zoo’s newest addition is getting bigger. The black rhino, Klyde Jr., or KJ is two weeks old and weighs nearly 86 pounds. On its Facebook page, the zoo posted new pictures of the rhino calf, growing healthy as he gets used to his surroundings.

The Wichita Police Department is helping to raise money for the Special Olympics. The department said it has been working with the Special Olympics since the 1980s. Over the weekend, a group from WPD participated in a “polar-plunge” fundraiser and won several awards for their efforts. Earlier this month, the WPD Broadway Corridor Team participated in a separate “polar plunge” and raised more than $5,000. The money raised goes to help more than 4,000 Kansas athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes shake Wichita early Sunday morning
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
Two people hurt in crash at 263rd St. and 39th St. South
2 people hurt in accident in southwest Sedgwick County
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral
Letter to employer posted on LinkedIn, goes viral

Latest News

Safe sleep for baby
KIDS Network and Wichita Police Department partner to prevent sleep-related infant deaths
The Cotillion
Loosening restrictions on gatherings in Sedgwick County give hope for local venues
March 13 marked a full year since live events were held in Sedgwick County.
Loosening restrictions on gatherings in Sedgwick County give hope for local venues
Rick Miller with KSGS
Senior scientist with Kansas Geological Survey discusses Wichita earthquakes