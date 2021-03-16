About 12K Kansans still waiting on KDOL payments as critical deadline draws near

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 12,000 Kansans are still waiting to receive payments from the Kansas Department of Labor as a critical deadline approaches.

The Lost Wage Assistance (LWA) Program has a final payout deadline of March 27. That deadline would cancel all future payments from that program.

The Kansas Department of Labor is asking the federal government for an extension to finish processing those payments, but the extension has not been granted. If the extension isn’t approved, thousands of Kansans could miss out on payments.

Eyewitness News interviewed Michael King, one of thousands of Kansans on unemployment last August. At that time, he said he’d been waiting for unemployment for more than four-and-a-half months.

“They have not sent me any money since the pandemic started. At my estimation, they ow me in the neighborhood of $20,000 by now,” he said.

Fast forward seven months later and King still hasn’t received a dime from KDOL.

“It’s March 16, it’s been a year since the pandemic hit and they shut down the city I live in. Here in a couple weeks, it will be a year since they pass the CARES Act. In that year, I have received nothing from the state of Kansas,” he said.

King is among the approximate 12,000 Kansans waiting on unemployment benefits from KDOL.

“We’ve done a lot of work to really reduce and largely eliminate the backlog in those programs. That being said, you know, we are still operating off of our Legacy system,” KDOL Deputy Secretary Peter Brady said. “There are still, for a lack of a better term, clouds of claims that just need a manual intervention.”

The backlog is even more concerning with the LWA set to expire in less than two weeks. Unlike other unemployment programs, the LWA program is funded through FEMA and the rules are more restrictive. The final payout deadline would cancel all future payments. Therefore, KDOL is asking the federal government for an extension to finish processing payments.

“It did not sound like they had any intention of denying any of those extensions requests, and I think that, you know, when states came together and spoke to FEMA a bout challenges of closing this out this quickly, I think, you know, part of it was that this is new territory for FEMA. They’ve never had to run an unemployment-related program before,” Brady said. “So, I think they certainly understand where states are coming from today.”

It’s unclear how many Kansans waiting for assistance are specially waiting on the LWA. It is also unclear how much extra time an extension would give KDOL to process payments.

